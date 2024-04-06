Colorado Rockies probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Tampa Bay Rays, April 6
The Rockies hope to capitalize on the magic from last night
By Tanner Vogt
Probable Starting Pitchers
- Ryan Feltner (0-1, 5.40 ERA) will take the mound for his first home start of the year as the Rockies look to capture some of the magic from last night and get in the win column. Feltner's overall stat line looked bad against the D-Backs last time out (5 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K), but he was plagued by some awful defense. Three runs in the first were his, but a brutal error in the fifth inning had Feltner give up two more unearned runs and throw more pitches. Hopefully a return hope can help the defense settle down and Feltner can get the team back on track.
- Tyler Alexander (0-0, 9.00 ERA) will square off against the Rockies after an exciting nice for Rockies fans. The former second round pick out of TCU spent a lot of time with the Detroit Tigers but made his way to the Rays this offseason as a waiver claim. A sort of swingman that has gotten a shot with the Rays this year. Alexander doesn't strike out a lot of guys, but he doesn't hardly walk anyone. The Rockies will have to be aggressive and take advantage of Alexander looking to get ahead of hitters.
Colorado Rockies startling lineup, April 6
- Charlie Blackmon DH
- Brendan Rodgers 2B
- Nolan Jones LF
- Elias Diaz C
- Ryan McMahon 3B
- Elehuris Montero 1B
- Ezequiel Tovar SS
- Michael Toglia RF
- Brenton Doyle CF
Tampa Bay Rays starting lineup, April 6
- Yandy Diaz 1B
- Brandon Lowe 2B
- Randy Arozarena LF
- Isaac Paredes
- Richie Palacios RF
- Harold Ramirez DH
- Amed Rosario SS
- Ben Rortvedt C
- Jose Siri CF
What channel is the Colorado Rockies game on tonight?
- Game Time: 6:10 PM MT
- DirecTV: Channel 683
- Xfinity/Comcast: Channel 1262
- Spectrum:
- Channel 130 or 145 (Most of Colorado and Wyoming)
- Channel 305 or 445 (Gunnison and Telluride)
- Lincoln, Nebraska: Channel 435 or 445
- Tampa Bay Rays fans can watch the game on Bally Sports Sun
How do I stream the Colorado Rockies game tonight?
- Rockies.TV
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- Fubo (subscription required)
Call to Action
Are you a fan of the Rockies? Do you love talking about all things Rockies? Do you want to write about the Rockies on your own schedule with the potential to earn some extra cash? Go to https://openings.fansided.com and look for the Rox Pile site and apply to join our staff.