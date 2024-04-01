Rockies vs. Diamondbacks: Defending NL Champs offense too much for Rockies
Well, that wasn't pretty, but at least we got 1.
By Ian Slate
The Rockies quest to improve upon the worst season in franchise history began in Arizona on Thursday. After a solid spring, Kyle Freeland took the mound for his 3rd career opening day start. Unfortunately, he ran into an offensive juggernaut in Arizona, resulting in a miserable 14 run third inning powered by a monster five RBI night from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. A Ryan McMahon RBI double in the second was all the Rockies could muster up offensively, the night mercifully ended in a 16-1 loss for the Rockies.
Game 2 was more of the same, as new addition Cal Quantrill labored through five innings of five run ball. The Rockies offense showed signs of life scoring three runs off seven hits, but a three-run homer by Alek Thomas off of Jake Bird in the sixth, seemingly put the game to bed in route to a 7-3 Diamondbacks victory. After falling down 2-0 in the first, the Rockies battled back, answering with two in the second courtesy of an Ezequiel Tovar home run. Austin Gomber battled through 4.2 innings to keep the game close, until the Rox were able to break through with a five spot in the fifth inning, powered by a Charlie Blackmon double and a Nolan Jones triple. Brenton Doyle added some insurance with a solo shot, and although he looked a bit shaky to start the outing, Justin Lawrence was able to come in and close the door for the first win of the season.
Much to the dismay of Rockies fans, the win did not muster any momentum, as game four of the series was another stagnant performance. The Rockies scattered eight hits but could only muster up one run against Brandon Pfaadt, as Lourdes Gurriel continued to torture them. Gurriel finished the series with a .471 batting average, three home runs, and 10 RBI. After a defensive meltdown in the first inning, Ryan Feltner was able to turn in five decent innings and three earned runs, but the defensive miscues proved too much to overcome in the 5-1 loss.