Colorado Rockies probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. San Diego Padres, April 22
The Rockies will have yet another tough matchup
By Tanner Vogt
The Rockies had a tough series to begin their homestand. After a weather delay, the team got pummeled by Luis Castillo and the surging Mariners. They played a really solid game two of the series, with Cal Quantrill throwing a really good game, ending in a 2-1 win for the Rockies. Game three was tough for the Rockies as they got steam rolled yet again. the offense put up just four runs in the three games and continues to struggle. They ran into a buzz saw in the Mariners who are heating up and will have their hands full with one of the better teams int he National League.
Probable Starting Pitchers
- Austin Gomber (0-1, 4.95 ERA) will kick things off to begin this series. Gomber's strikeout numbers have been impressive so far this season, with 18 strikeouts in 20 innings and 15 over his last 15.1 innings. He also looks like he may have figured something out with 0 walks in his last outing of 5.1 innings, after walking eight in his first three starts over 14.2 innings. Gomber is in a very important year this year and will need to be around the zone, as well as possess the strikeout stuff he has shown this year, especially against a very solid lineup that the Padres have.
- Dylan Cease (2-1, 1.99 ERA) will start game one of the series against the Padres. Coming off an offseason where his name was thrown around constantly in trade rumors, Cease ended up on a very talented Padres team and has rewarded them greatly. One of the early favorites for the CY Young Award, Cease has been very good this year. In his last three starts, he's thrown 18 innings, surrendering just eight hits and three runs. He has also managed 21 strikeouts during that span. Where the Rockies could take advantage is in Cease's control. In that same timeframe, Cease has walked nine batters with five in his last outing. The Rockies have really been struggling, but if they want to turn things around, they will need to be patient, while taking advantage of any and all scoring opportunities if they want to have a chance in this one.
Colorado Rockies starting lineup, April 22
- Charlie Blackmon DH
- Ezequiel Tovar SS
- Ryan McMahon 3B
- Elias Diaz C
- Elehuris Montero 1B
- Nolan Jones LF
- Brenton Doyle CF
- Brendan Rodgers 2B
- Sean Bouchard RF
San Diego Padres Starting Lineup for April 22
- Xander Bogaerts 2B
- Fernando Tatis Jr. RF
- Jake Cronenworth 1B
- Jurickson Profar DH
- Ha-Seong Kim SS
- Luis Campusano C
- Eguy Rosario 3B
- Jackson Merrill CFR
- Jose Azocar LF
What channel is the Colorado Rockies game on tonight?
- Game Time: 6:05 PM MT
- DirecTV: Channel 683
- Xfinity/Comcast: Channel 1262
- Spectrum: Channel 130 or 145 (Most of Colorado and Wyoming)
- Channel 305 or 445 (Gunnison and Telluride)
- Lincoln, Nebraska: Channel 435 or 445
- Padres fans can watch their team at Padres.TV
How do I stream the Colorado Rockies game today?
- Rockies.TV
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- FuboTV (subscription required)
Call to Action
Are you a fan of the Rockies? Do you love talking about all things Rockies? Do you want to write about the Rockies on your own schedule with the potential to earn some extra cash? Go tohttps://openings.fansided.comand look for the Rox Pile site and apply to join our staff.