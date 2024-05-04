Colorado Rockies probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, May 4
By Tanner Vogt
In what was the best all-around game the Rockies have played this year, the Rockies bullpen did their best to spoil yet another terrific pitching performance. Cal Quantrill took advantage of a very aggressive lineup, going 7.2 innings, surrendering just three hits, no walks and striking out an impressive nine hitters. It looks like the team meeting that they called might make this a solid team after all (hopefully you caught my sarcasm). In all seriousness, it was a great performance all around and the Rockies will look to secure their first series win tonight.
Probable Starting Pitchers
- LHP Austin Gomber (0-2, 4.50 ERA) will take the mound in hopes of securing the first Rockies series win of the year. Gomber is in a big season, hoping to live up to his potential, though Gomber's overall numbers aren't great, he has given the Rockies plenty of chances to win in each of his starts this year. When Gomber doesn't walk batters, he is able to work deep and give a struggling bullpen a breather. Hopefully Gomber can work deep again, especially after Cal Quantrill delivered a great performance and the bullpen did their best to blow it again and continue to improve and show that he can be a part of this rotation long term.
- RHP Jared Jones (2-3, 3.18 ERA) will try and get the Bucs back in the win department as they have lost five in a row, and eight of their last nine. Jones is one of the best young pitchers in the game and has been very good this year. He has solid strikeout stuff and doesn't walk hitters, at all (just five walks in 34 innings this year). The Pirates will have a great opportunity with Jones on the mound, and the Rockies are going to have to put together an offensive performance like they did yesterday (12 hits and only nine strikeouts) if they want to secure a series victory.
Colorado Rockies starting lineup, May 4
- Ezequiel Tovar SS
- Brenton Doyle CF
- Ryan McMahon 3B
- Elias Diaz C
- Elehuris Montero 1B
- Charlie Blackmon DH
- Brendan Rodgers 2B
- Jake Cave RF
- Jordan Beck LF
Pittsburgh Pirates startling lineup, May 4
- Andrew McCutchen DH
- Bryan Reynolds LF
- Ke'Bryan Hayes 3B
- Connor Joe 1B
- Edward Olivares RF
- Yasmani Grandal C
- Jared Triolo 2B
- Oneil Cruz SS
- Michael A. Taylor CF
What channel is the Colorado Rockies game on tonight?
- Game Time: 2:05 PM MT
- DirecTV: Channel 683
- Xfinity/Comcast: Channel 1262
- Spectrum: Channel 130 or 145 (Most of Colorado and Wyoming)
- Channel 305 or 445 (Gunnison and Telluride)
- Lincoln, Nebraska: Channel 435 or 445
- Pirates' fans can watch the game on SportsNet Pittsburgh
How do I stream the Colorado Rockies game today?
- Rockies.TV
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- FuboTV (subscription required)
