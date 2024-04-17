Colorado Rockies probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Philadelphia Phillies, April 17
The Rockies will have their best chance at a win with their best pitcher on the mound
By Tanner Vogt
The Rockies offense has been scuffling, and it's been bad! In the last three games, they have been shut out twice, while only scoring four runs in the last four games. They have had some tough matchups, going up against Jose Berrios, Aaron Nola and Ranger Suarez, but they just haven't been able to anything. The Rockies will look to salvage a game three win in order to avoid the series weep before heading home for a nice long homestand.
Probable Starting Pitchers
- The Rockies will send their best pitcher this year, Ryan Feltner (1-1, 3.38 ERA), to try and end the Rockies tough road trip on a high note. Feltner has looked absolutely dominant, especially in the last two outings. Against the Rays and Blue Jays, Feltner has combined for 11 innings, 10 hits, just three runs, four walks and an impressive 14 strikeouts. Feltner looks like he is poised for a serious breakout year and could become the Rockies staff ace. He will have his toughest matchup yet against a very good Phillies lineup that features some of the biggest bats in baseball. Feltner will need to get ahead and have the three-pitch mix working today to get a series win, especially with the way the offense has been performing.
- The Phillies have a very solid starting rotation and will roll out Cristopher Sanchez (0-2, 3.52 ERA). Sanchez is a young lefty that has been really solid at the back of this very talented rotation for the Phillies. He has been a nice surprise for the Phillies, building off a very solid 2023 season where he compiled a 3.44 ERA in 18 starts. Sanchez has plenty of strikeout potential after a 8.7 K/9 rate in 2023 and continuing that with 15 strikeouts in 15.1 innings so far this year. The area where the Rockies can take advantage is in the walk department. After posting an incredible 1.4 BB/9 rate last year, Sanchez has put up a 4.1 BB/9 rate this year with six walks over his last 10 innings. The Rockies offense really needs to take advantage of this if they want to get in the win column and head home with their heads held a little higher.
Colorado Rockies starting lineup, April 17
- Ezequiel Tovar SS
- Brenton Doyle CF
- Ryan McMahon 3B
- Elias Diaz DH
- Elehuris Montero 1B
- Sean Bouchard LF
- Michael Toglia RF
- Alan Trejo 2B
- Jacob Stallings C
Philadelphia Phillies starting lineup, April 17
- Kyle Schwarber DH
- Trea Turner SS
- Bryce Harper 1B
- JT Realmuto C
- Alec Bohm 3B
- Brandon Marsh LF
- Nick Castellanos RF
- Bryson Stott 2B
- Johan Rojas CF
What channel is the Colorado Rockies game on tonight?
- Game Time: 4:05 PM MT
- DirecTV: Channel 683
- Xfinity/Comcast: Channel 1262
- Spectrum: Channel 130 or 145 (Most of Colorado and Wyoming)
- Channel 305 or 445 (Gunnison and Telluride)
- Lincoln, Nebraska: Channel 435 or 445
- NBCSP+ will have the Phillies broadcast.
How do I stream the Colorado Rockies game today?
- Rockies.TV
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- Fubo (subscription required)
Call to Action
Are you a fan of the Rockies? Do you love talking about all things Rockies? Do you want to write about the Rockies on your own schedule with the potential to earn some extra cash? Go tohttps://openings.fansided.comand look for the Rox Pile site and apply to join our staff.