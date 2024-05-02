Colorado Rockies probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Miamin Marlins, May 2
Who's ready for some brunch baseball?
By Tanner Vogt
The Rockies have been struggling...bad. In a series that was a great opportunity to get back on track, they have squandered that opportunity and given it to the Marlins. Both teams are at the bottom of the barrel, with the Rockies and Marlins making up two of the three worst teams (by record) in all of baseball. The bullpen cost them a masterpiece in game one, and the offense was shut down by Roddy Munoz in game two. The Rockies will need to bounce back in hopes of salvaging an already disappointing series.
Probable Starting Pitchers
- RHP Peter Lambert (2-1, 4.67 ERA) will get the opportunity to get the Rockies back in the win column before heading east to face a surprising Pirates team. Lambert looked really dominant out of the bullpen before he was roughed up in his first start of the season against the Mariners. He only went three innings, givign up six runs, but striking out five. He was solid in a 2.2 inning appearance against the Padres and will look to continue that today against a bottom-tier offense.
- RHP Edward Cabrera (1-1, 5.28 ERA) will counter and look to carry over the solid performance from Roddy Munoz last night. Cabrera possesses elite strikeout stuff (12.3 K/9) and even though he struggled with walks last year (6.0 BB/9) he has gotten that under control this year (3.5 BB/9). Cabrera is going to give the Rockies a tough matchup, though he has been hit hard this year with 9.4 hits per nine. This might be tough for the Rockies, but they will need a performance like game one in order to take the final game.
Colorado Rockies starting lineup, May 2
- Ezequiel Tovar SS
- Brenton Doyle CF
- Ryan McMahon 3B
- Elehuris Montero 1B
- Brendan Rodgers 2B
- Jordan Beck LF
- Jake Cave RF
- Jacob Stallings C
- Hunter Goodman DH
Miami Marlins startling lineup, May 2
- Luis Arraez 2B
- Bryan De La Cruz DH
- Jazz Chisolm Jr. CF
- Josh Bell 1B
- Jesus Sanchez RF
- Tim Anderson SS
- Dane Myers LF
- Emmanuel Rivera 3B
- Nick Fortes C
What channel is the Colorado Rockies game on tonight?
- Game Time: 10:10 AM MT
- DirecTV: Channel 683
- Xfinity/Comcast: Channel 1262
- Spectrum: Channel 130 or 145 (Most of Colorado and Wyoming)
- Channel 305 or 445 (Gunnison and Telluride)
- Lincoln, Nebraska: Channel 435 or 445
- Marlins fans can catch the game on Bally Sports Florida network
How do I stream the Colorado Rockies game today?
- Rockies.TV
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- FuboTV (subscription required)
