2 Winners and 2 Losers from the first month of Rockies baseball

Let's recap the first month of Rockies baseball
By Tanner Vogt
Loser: Surprise surprise...the starting pitching has been terrible
We all know the Rockies can't develop or retain pitching; it's been the same message for going on 30+ years...well, the story continues this year. After the 2023 season saw the Rockies starting pitching staff put up an abysmal 5.91 ERA, a 6.25 K/9, 1.81 HR/9 (all by far the worst in the major leagues), things haven't changed this year.
Again, the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in ERA (6.67...ugh, ouch), last in K/9 (6.47 K/9), and the second fewest innings pitched by a starting pitcher. The Rockies starting pitching staff has combined for just .1 fWAR, which is rather surprising to be honest. We knew they would struggle, but this starting staff is on pace for the worst pitching performance in Major League history, and things won't get easier with the loss of Kyle Freeland; we aren't sure how long he will be out, but his interview didn't sound good.
This pitching staff is in need of a serious overhaul, hopefully that changes after seeing some of the top pitching prospects dominate early on. Guys like Chase Dollander, Sean Sullivan and Carson Palmquist look like a great group to build around, but the Rockies can't settle. They need to be aggressive in acquiring pitching talent, whether that's via trade, free agency or the MLB draft; there should be no heavier emphasis than on acquiring and developing elite pitching talent.
