Can Ezequiel Tovar catch Todd Helton's record for doubles by a rookie
With four games remaining on the year, Ezequiel Tovar is one double away from breaking Todd Helton's record for doubles by a rookie.
In 1997, a young first baseman was called up late in the dog days of summer to play first base for the Colorado Rockies.
The next year, that young ball player would go on and make the opening day roster for the Rockies and have an incredible year by setting the rookie record for doubles (37).
His name was named Todd Helton and he would go on and have a Hall of Fame caliber year in Colorado.
In his rookie year, Helton hit .315 with 35 home runs, 113 RBI's and almost had more walks (68) than strikeouts (77).
Now, theirs a new young wave of Rockies players taking over at Coors Field. With names like Nolan Jones, Hunter Goodman and Brenton Doyle emerging, Ezequiel Tovar has quickly become a fan favorite in the lineup.
It's without a doubt that Tovar has been excellent with the glove this year as he holds a fielding percentage of .988 and has just seven errors at shortstop this year. He remains just ahead of some notable great shortstops in today's game like Xander Bogaerts, Francisco Lindor, and Trea Turner. But it's not just his defense that has been excellent.
At the plate this year, Tovar's batting average remains below average as he is hitting .255 with 15 home runs and 73 RBI's. But it's the amount of doubles he has hit this year that has everyone in Coors watching.
Tovar is currently on the verge of passing Helton's Rockies all time rookie record of double in a year. They're both tied with 37 and with four more games left on the year, it could be very likely that Tovar does pass Helton and becomes the all time leader in doubles by a rookie.
Tovar will be expected to play tonight and get the start at shortstop.
First pitch is scheduled to take place at 6:40 P.M. MDT.