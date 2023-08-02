Austin Gomber looks to continue dominance for Rockies after incredible month of July
Throughout the month of July, Austin Gomber has been one of the bright spots for a team embracing a full on rebuild.
After a rough beginning to his Rockies career in 2021, Austin Gomber has finally started to settle into his own over the last month.
Gomber, 29, was traded to the Rockies just before the 2021 season as he was a key part of the infamous Nolan Arenado trade that has haunted Colorado over the past two and a half years.
Ever since the Rockies traded with the Cardinals, only Gomber and Elehuris Montero have made it to the Major League Roster. However, Montero has seen very little action compared to Gomber as he has only played in 91 games for the Rockies over the last two years.
Gombers excellence in July
After struggling with confidence issues earlier this year, Gomber has become a different kind of pitcher in the month of July.
Gomber has impressed as he holds a 3.00 ERA with a 2-1 record in 30 innings pitched. During this stretch, he has only given up three home runs and struck out 17 batters. For most of his career, hitters have hit over .300 against Gomber. Last month, they hit .277.
In an article by Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post where the Rockies defeated the New York Yankees 7-2, Saunders reported that Gomber's recent success in July has a lot to do with his increase of confidence.
“Right now, I have a lot more confidence,” he said. “It’s one thing to kind of fake the confidence. When things aren’t going well, you try to tell yourself positive thoughts."
This year, Gomber has started to rely much more heavily on his fastball. According to Baseball Savant, Gomber's fastball has been utilized 44.1% of the time followed by his change-up (18.9%), Slider (18.1%), Curveball (17.6%), and barely uses his Sinker (1.3%).
In Gomber's last start, he pitched at home against the San Diego Padres. He was brilliant on the mount by only allowing six hits, five strikeouts, and two runs in six innings pitched for the Rockies.
It is crucial for Gomber to maintain consistency and deliver top-notch performances if he wants to establish himself as a vital member of the Rockies' future rotation, alongside Kyle Freeland.
With the Rockies trading away multiple players at the MLB trade deadline and falling out of playoff contention, right now is the perfect time for Gomber to build off of last month, keep building his confidence for next year, and finish the season strong for Colorado.