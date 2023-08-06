Austin Gomber helps Rockies win a road series against the Cardinals for the first time in 14 years
Austin Gomber pitched an absolute gem for the Rockies by putting up six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.
For the first time in 14 years, the Colorado Rockies have won a series on the road in St. Louis after winning 1-0 today against the Cardinals.
While the Colorado offense was dead quiet, the player who stepped up when they needed him most was LHP Austin Gomber who has been just dominant on the mound as of late.
Austin Gomber's dominance
Today, Gomber went out and pitched six shutout innings for the Rockies while only giving up six hits, three walks and two strikeouts for the Rockies.
Gomber, has been one of the best pitchers in an injury plagued Rockies rotation that only features two starting pitchers from the opening day roster.
Earlier this year, it was reported by Thomas Harding of MLB.com that Gomber was dealing with pressure in Colorado since he was a part of the blockbuster deal that sent him to the Rockies from the Cardinals in exchange for All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado.
For Gomber, I think that pressure is starting to fade away for the young lefty as he has been on an absolute tear over the last month and a half.
Patrick Lyons of DNVR reported that Gomber has held a 3.19 ERA since June 14.
The only run that happened in today's game was when rookie center fielder Brenton Doyle hit a double to left field followed by later advancing from an Austin Wynns' sacrifice bunt which led to an Ezequiel Tovar sacrifice fly to left field.
Gomber was able to hold off St. Louis after this and only gave up five hits during the next three innings.
To end the game, veteran relief pitcher Justin Lawrence came in to get the save, making it eight on the year for him. Lawrence is starting to earn himself the role as the team's future full time closing pitcher.
The Rockies will begin a three game road series tomorrow in Milwuakee. The last time the two teams played each other was at the begnning of the May when the Rockies swept the Brewers in three games at home, which was the last time Colorado has swept an opponent.