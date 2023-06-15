5 difficult decisions the Rockies could make before the end of June
2. What to do with Brent Suter?
Brent Suter is a reliable reliever for the Colorado Rockies, although he has been struggling in his last seven games. In his eighth MLB season, he has established himself as one of the most dependable relievers in the league. His current stats are impressive, with 28 games and 39.1 innings pitched, a 2.06 ERA, and 31 strikeouts. Hitters have found it difficult to score against Suter, with a meager .208 batting average against him. It's safe to say that Suter is having an All-Star-caliber season.
With Suter's success and the Rockies lack of winning this year, it would be a good move if the team decided to trade him to a team who's looking to make a postseason run in 2023. Most likely, the Rockies aren't going to make the postseason, but why not give a team a rental option in Suter. His pitching has been dominant this year and could benefit any team looking to add on to their bullpen and make it elite.
Trading Suter would also make sense for the Rockies as the ongoing youth movement is very prevalent this year and they are falling very far back in the NL West. The Rockies currently sit at fifth place in the division and are 13 games back out of first place. It's news that fans probably don't want to hear but makes more sense for the long haul.