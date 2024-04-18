4 Rockies who need to take advantage of Kris Bryant injury news
Who wants to Wally Pipp our $182 million man?
By Ian Slate
3. Jake Cave
As a veteran on a rebuilding team, it will always be an uphill battle for a veteran fourth outfielder to find consistent playing time. Thus, has been the plight of Jake Cave, as the 31-year-old has started in just two games this year. Cave has found himself in 11 games this season, typically resigned to a pinch runner or defensive replacement duties.
Despite the small sample size, his .273 batting average through 11 at bats is a respectable mark, especially as the Rockies have struggled to find any sense of consistency in their lineup. Cave has proven his ability to provide solid defense, above average speed, and quality at bats. It might not be flashy, but it’s what you ask for from a fourth outfielder. Despite hitting .326, the Phillies opted to sign Whit Merrifield and keep Cristian Pache on the opening day roster, shipping Cave off to his third team in as many years.
A good rental outfield candidate, if Cave makes the most out of his opportunities this year, a contender in need of outfield depth or a team facing an injury situation could come calling for his services. I’ve been pushing to see more of Jake Cave, and if Bryant’s injury entices Bud Black to give him a few extra starts in right field, a good performance can help buy him some more at bats down the road and encourage teams to trade for the veteran outfielder.