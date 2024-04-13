A way-too-early look at 4 Rockies players that could be deal at the MLB Trade Deadline
An early primer for the Rockies 2024 MLB Trade Deadline
By Ian Slate
2 hitters that could fill valuable, hard to find, roles come August
4. Jacob Stallings
We’re starting off hot, I know. Stallings is far removed from his days as a serviceable starting backstop in Pittsburgh and he is very much a backup catcher now. For a three-year period from 2019-21, he was one of the better defensive catchers in baseball. However, his defensive metrics have dropped steadily over the past few seasons, and he provides little to no offensive output.
Compelling argument, right? However, Stallings is a great backup catcher known for working well with pitchers and great blocking. In a world where catchers come at a premium, an injury-struck, or younger team, could value a veteran presence behind the dish and in the clubhouse down the stretch of a season, similar to what Austin Hedges was for the Rangers last season. Sure, Stallings won’t garner much of a return, but any value a rebuilding team can get out of a one-year backup catcher contract is worth investigating.
2. Jake Cave
If you’re looking for a fourth outfielder who can plug and play in an emergency or injury situation, Jake Cave is a great fit for you. Cave has above average speed and can play all three spots in the outfield as well as first base. The Rockies picked up Cave in a roster crunch with the Phillies before the season, and Cave has performed well in limited at bats thus far. Cave is no stranger to this role, as he has never played over 100 games in a season but has filled the fourth outfield role dating back to his time in Minnesota and understands his value and role in the major leagues. While maybe not the sexiest name and baseball reference page, Cave is a gamer that every team needs on their roster down the stretch of a long season.