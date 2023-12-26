4 prospects the Rockies should not trade
With the Rockies in the midst of a full blown rebuild, they have 4 players who could become cornerstone type players for a long time.
By Tanner Vogt
Cole Carrigg
Carrigg is one of the most recent prospects to join the Rockies' list, selected 65th overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, out of San Diego State.
Carrigg, like Calaz, wasted no time showing his potential, slashing .350/.408/.600 between rookie ball and Single-A Fresno. He also hit five home runs and stole 13 bases, flashing his power/speed combination.
Carrigg is a plus defender and has a lot of versatility, spending time in center field (his natural college position), shortstop, and catcher. Playing those three positions at a solid level shows you how athletic this kid is. MLBPipeline.com gives him some pretty impressive grades with a 50-grade hit tool, 60-grade run and 70-grade arm.
"A plus runner who can steal a base, Carrigg has shown ability at three up-the-middle positions. He’s natural in center field and has shown he can play a solid shortstop as well. But many scouts agree his best value might come behind the plate as a switch-hitting backstop with athleticism and a plus-plus arm, which was on display with throws 100 mph and harder from shortstop and the outfield at the Draft Combine. He played the outfield exclusively for San Diego State in 2023 but saw time at all three positions during his pro debut with the Rockies."- MLB.com Rockies' Top Prospects
The Rockies will have a tough decision with Carrigg as he moves through the minor leagues, but make no mistake, Carrigg's bat will carry him. He has the potential to be a .300 hitter with 15+ home run pop and 20+ stolen bases. For someone with as much defensive versatility and upside on the offensive side, Carrigg should be a fixture in the Rockies for years to come.