3 Winners and 2 Losers from series loss vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
There were some struggles, but a lot of positives in another series loss for the Rockies
By Tanner Vogt
Loser: These 2 were expected to be key contributors in the middle of the lineup
Please move him out of the lineup...this is hard to watch
Struggles are the theme of this team early on. The pitching got the biggest blame here after a terrible start, but as we talked about before, they took it upon themselves and really flipped the script there, being the brightest spot in the homestand.
Struggles have followed Kris Bryant around in his time with the Rockies and this year is no different. Bryant seemed healthy this year and expected to be a key contributor, but he has hurt this team a lot more than helped them so far. On the season he is slashing just .100/.234/.175 with a strikeout of nearly 32%. He has put up a dismal 13 wRC+.
In the series against the Diamondbacks alone, he struggled mightily (1 for 12, 1 BB and 2 K). He just couldn't come through in big situations and there is no reason that he should continue to get this many at-bats, and when he does, they surely shouldn't be in the middle of the lineup.
Rockies superstar has struggled, but looks like he is ready to take off any moment
The Rockies suspected superstar just hasn't figured it out so far this year. That doesn't mean he won't, however, and he looks like he is just missing pitches. Nolan Jones is by far this teams most talented player, but he has really struggled early on.
In just 13 games, Jones has yet to him a home run, striking out more than 40% of the time, while slashing just .157/.246/.235, which is good for a 24 wRC+. Jones struggles got even worse at home against the Diamondbacks (.083/.154/.083 with a 53.8% strikeout rate in the series). Not only that, but Jones has made some really blunders in left field after putting together a really solid defensive season.
Jones is way too good of a player for these struggles to continue for too much longer. He put together one of the better rookie seasons in Rockies history and things will change for the young, budding superstar. He looks like he is just missing pitches, and it will take just one breakout game for him to go on a tear and change the season.
Call to Action
Are you a fan of the Rockies? Do you love talking about all things Rockies? Do you want to write about the Rockies on your own schedule with the potential to earn some extra cash? Go to https://openings.fansided.com and look for the Rox Pile site and apply to join our staff.