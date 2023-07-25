3 ways Rockies could screw up the MLB trade deadline
With the MLB trade deadlin just seven days away, the Rockies have to move on from veteran players. If not they could jeopardize the future of their franchise from this year.
2. Keeping CJ Cron
The Rockies must not let history repeat itself by failing to trade CJ Cron like they did at last year's deadline. Cron, 33, was almost untradeable earlier in the season as he was dealing with a back spasms injury that kept pushing his timeline further back.
Since his return to the lineup in late June, Cron has been arguably the hottest hitter in the Colorado lineup. Over the last 15 games, Cron's slash line sits at .321/.357/.642 with 10 RBI's and five home runs. The time is now to trade Cron.
It seems that Cron will become a free agent soon, and the Rockies may not be interested in keeping him on the team. This is because they are currently focused on getting younger and transitioning away from veteran players. As for who will take over as the Rockies' first baseman, there are a few possibilities. However, it's possible that Nolan Jones could emerge as the team's first baseman of the future.
With being in last place this year, the Rockies need to acquire depth and based off of yesterday's Johnson trade, the Rockies could see an influx of young prospects in the coming future.