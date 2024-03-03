3 takeaways from the Rockies first week of Spring Training
We are through just a week of baseball this spring, but there are certainly some headlines to look at.
By Tanner Vogt
The Rockies youth movement has begun!
We knew coming into this spring that there would be a lot of young prospects and players that were going to get an extended look. They invited a solid group of non-roster invitees that included some of the Rockies top prospects like Jordan Beck, Adael Amador, Drew Romo, Carson Palmquist, Jaden Hill, Benny Montgomery, Zac Veen, Julio Carreras, Yanquiel Fernandez and Sterlin Thompson.
All of these prospects are not too far off from the major leagues and a few of them have popped off this spring. Beck has gone 5/10 with a double and two RBIs; Yanquiel Fernandez is 3/10 including an absolute bomb; Romo is 3/10 with two doubles and has gotten really good reviews from the pitchers. Zac Veen is tied for the spring lead with three stolen bases, while pitching prospect, Carson Palmquist, has struck out five batters in just three innings, surrendering just two hits and one walk. Julio Carreras has flashed some power and glove (actually in the same day).
The Rockies have really had a solid spring and have shown that they could be an exciting team to watch this spring. While a lot of eyes will be focused on the major league roster, the young guys in the minor leagues may be just as exciting to watch, proving that the Rockies youth movement is in full swing!