3 surprise moves the Rockies can still make before Opening Day 2024
Though the Rockies have had a relatively quiet offseason, we look at three moves that could get fans really interested in Rockies baseball for 2024.
By Tanner Vogt
Mike Zunino
The Rockies had a very solid catcher last year as Elias Diaz was a revelation and ended up surprisingly many of by becoming the MLB All-Star game MVP. Diaz had one of the best seasons of a Rockies catcher in recent memory, slashing .267/.316/.409 with 14 home r5uns over 141 games. Diaz proved that he can be a very valuable catcher at the major league level, however, this was the first time he had done this in his major league career. Being 33 heading into the 2024 season, Diaz is on the wrong side and could still be battling for a roster spot, come July.
Look at Zunino's top 10 longest home runs and imagine that power in Colorado, video courtesy of Andrew Johnston
Enter Mike Zunino, one of the best defensive catchers in recent memory. Zunino did a great job with the Mariners leading an extremely young pitching staff in the midst of a rebuild, despite being in his mid-20's and having unproven abilities. Zunino is one of the better catchers in baseball and could be seen as the best defensive catcher among the free agent crop. Though the Rockies have Eliaz Diaz and recently added Jacob Stallings, they could stand to add some high minor league, Triple-A talent (or potentially non-roster invitee). Zunino is probably the best catcher available and is one of the best defensive catchers with the potential (especially at Coors) to be top five in baseball in home runs.