3 Rockies who will have a great series against the Los Angeles Dodgers
The Rockies are set to begin a four game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Here are three players who could have a big weekend for Colorado.
1. Austin Gomber
Austin Gomber might be having a career resurrection in 2023. The left-handed pitcher from Winter Garden Florida, has been dominant over the last two months. Since June 14. Gomber has pitched with a 3.19 ERA.
In his last start, he helped the Rockies win a road series against the Cardinals for the first time since 2009. In that game, Gomber went and put up six shutout innings in a 1-0 victory. Gomber did not have a lot of strikeouts in last Sunday's game but did manage to keep hitters guessing and was getting hitters out.
Right now, Gomber leads the Rockies in wins (9) and strikeouts (79) and is starting to hone in on becoming the future ace of the staff.
With being the hottest pitcher in the Rockies pitching staff over the last two months, the team is hopeful he is starting to become the guy we all saw on the Cardinals in 2018 when he went 6-2 while starting in 11 games.
Surprisingly, Gomber has never pitched against the Dodgers despite being on the Rockies roster for the last three years. He has been a better road pitcher in 2023 which makes me guess he will have a solid evening on Friday night as he is expected to face off against Lance Lynn.