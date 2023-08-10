3 Rockies who will have a great series against the Los Angeles Dodgers
The Rockies are set to begin a four game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Here are three players who could have a big weekend for Colorado.
The Colorado Rockies are set to begin a four-game road series today against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Aside from a disastrous game on Monday night against the Brewers, the Rockies have been playing pretty good baseball as of late, winning in extra innings game on Tuesday night followed by a seventh-inning rally yesterday that forced extra innings. Unfortunately, the Rockies were on the losing side of yesterday's game after a rare defensive error by Ezequiel Tovar.
Move on and forget, should be the message Manager Bud Black should be telling his team as they need to be in the right mindset heading into a series against a very good Dodgers team that has more than just post-season aspirations. The Dodgers have a team that could make a special run in Oct. and win a World Series for the first time since 2020.
However, the Dodgers have to foucs on winning the division first as they're in a tight race for first place. Fortunately for them, bitter rival, the San Francisco Giants just lost two games of a three game series to the Los Angeles Angels and the Arizona Diamondbacks who started the year red hot have finally started to cool down in the hot month of Aug. as they have not won a game since the MLB trade deadline and were just swept in a three game series against the Dodgers to start the week.
The Dodgers currently have a six-game lead in the National League West and the Rockies who are 22.5 games out of the division are looking to play spoiler ball in Los Angeles this weekend. If the Rockies can fend off the Dodgers, they will be doing wonders for the Giants and Diamondbacks. With an upset in mind this weekend, I decided too look at just what three Rockies could have a breakout series in LA.