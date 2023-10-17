3 Rockies who will be the reason why they don't lose 100 games in 2024
Looking ahead at why three players who will be the reason why the Rockies won't lose 100 games next season.
2. Nolan Jones
Coming off one of the best rookie seasons in Rockies history, Nolan Jones will remain a key part of the starting lineup in 2023.
Jones, 25, ranked first in five different categories among all-time rookies in the Colorado organization including OPS (.931) and OBP (.389).
Last season, Jones was second in home runs (23), triples (4) and walks (53) while third in RBI's (70) just three away from the team lead behind fellow rookie teammate Ezequiel Tovar.
After a dominant rookie campaign in 2023, Jones now finds himself as someone who should be nominated as an NL Rookie of the year candidate this offseason.
Coming into next season, I would expect Jones to find himself as a name that sits at the top of the lineup as he has proven himself to be one of the Rockies most consistent hitters on the roster.