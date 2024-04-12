3 Rockies Who Deserve More Playing Time, 1 Who Deserves Less
What changes should the Bud Black make to the lineup?
By Ian Slate
Kris Bryant is still struggling
You all knew where this one was going. I’ve written about it, Rockies fans have complained about it, and there’s not a ton of positives to take from it. We’re stuck with this contract, which is unfortunate for a team that is so cautious to dish out big money. Through 42 at bats, Bryant is hitting just .100 with only one home run and a 15-4 strikeout to walk ratio. It’s ugly, and the at bats look nothing like a former MVP. Bryant’s regular at bats take away from younger guys like Montero and Michael Toglia, who has shown immense power potential despite his low batting average. I’m not saying to bench the $182 million man, but seeing more of a part-time role until he shows any signs of positive production would be better for the lineup and the development of the younger Rockies.
All things considered with Bryant, let’s not forget we have no reason to believe he doesn’t love baseball. While the production is similarly disappointing, this isn’t an Anthony Rendon situation where his love for the game can be called into question.
In a recent interview, Bryant mentioned some of the negativity he received from fans, even including death threats. No athlete deserves death threats, whether Bryant, Rendon, or anyone else. Performance on the field can be booed and heckled, but that should be the extent of it. Who knows, maybe a little bit of the Trea Turner treatment can help to give Bryant some support and get his season on track.
