3 Rockies prospects who should get a September callups
September call-ups are just days away and with the Rockies almost mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, it's time for Colorado to evaluate their farm system against other Major League talent.
Following yesterday's news when the Colorado Rockies decided to release veteran outfielder Jurickson Profar for young prospect Hunter Goodman, it seems the message in the Rockies clubhouse is to prepare for the 2024 season as the team is bracing for elimination from the playoffs this season.
This year, we have seen a varierty of new players make their way from the minor league to the Rockies major league roster. With Sept. just days away and the Rockies roster about to expand, it's time to fully embrace the youth movement by letting the kids play in September.
Going forward, I decided to list down just what prospects deserve a shot at playing for the Rockies in Sept.
1. Jimmy Herron
Originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the third round of the 2018 MLB draft out of Duke, Jimmy Herron has been on a tear in the minor leagues this year. Herron, 27, currently is not on the Rockies 40-man roster but has to be a name they should be considering with Sept. call-ups looming.
Herron was acquired by the Rockies in 2019 and has been climbing his way up the food chain over the last four years. This season, Herron started the year off in AAA Alburquerque and has an impressive slash line of .302/.392/.504 with 15 home runs, 65 RBI's and 26 stolen bases. The last time the Rockies had someone steal at least 25 bases was in 2018 when Trevor Story led the team with 27. This year, the Rockies stolen base leader is Brenton Doyle (17) and the team currently ranks at 29 with a total of 50 on the year.
Herron provides a quality bat, good speed and good defense as the outfielder has only committed two errors this year while playing in left field.
Herron has done everything right this year for the Isotopes and has showcased he is deserving of a call up and a spot on the 40 man roster come Sept.