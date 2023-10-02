3 Rockies Players who won't be back in 2024
With the Rockies season officially coming to an end, the offseason begins now. Moving forward, I decided to look at what players will not return next year.
After what might be considered the worst season in franchise history for the Colorado Rockies, the year it's finally all over.
The Rockies finished the 2023 season with a record of 59-103, suffering their first 100 loss season in franchise history while finishing dead last in the National League.
Coming off a horrific season, there's a lot that needs to be done by Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt to make sure this never happens again. The first thing that needs to be done is a reevaluation of this roster.
The reality is, the Rockies were just not a good team, and while I do applaud them for finally being sellers at the trade deadline instead of holding onto them and knowing they won't return, the job on moving on from aging veterans is not done.
Going forward, I decided to take a look at just which members of the 2023 roster will likely not be on the team next year.
1. Brent Suter
Brent Suter should be an obvious name on this list as he is the only player on the Rockies roster who will hit free agency this offseason.
Suter originally played most of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers until he was waived last offseason and claimed by the Rockies.
The decision to claim Suter payed off for the Rockies. In 57 games played, Suter pitched with a 4-3 record, 3.38 ERA and threw 55 strikeouts for Colorado. His name was one that was often thrown around at the deadline but a deal to move him never happened.
The Rockies are probably another year away from having a team that could be competitive enough to make it to the postseason. Unfortunately, time takes it's toll and with a good portion of the Rockies prospects likely up in 2025, next year could be another losing season which might not give Suter enough incentive to return.
With Suter hitting free agency and going into his age 35 season, it could be highly unlikely he will want to return back to the Rockies as he should be ring chasing at this point in his career.