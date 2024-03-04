3 Rockies players who could be traded before Opening Day
With many battles for roster spots this spring, we take a look at 3 Rockies players who could be on the way out the door before the year starts.
By Tanner Vogt
Michael Toglia/Elehuris Montero
The Rockies spring training has been a pretty exciting one. We have seen some really good performances from a few specific players, including the battle between Michael Toglia and Elehuris Montero. Both of them are hitting the ball extremely hard and getting really good results.
The Rockies have a lot of talented corner infield/outfield prospects that are close to being ready to debut. Jordan Beck has had an outstanding spring and is knocking down the door to joining the team in Colorado. Hunter Goodman has proven that he can demolish Triple-A pitching after hitting 70 home runs combined between the last two years. Julio Carreras has flashed ability as a utility infielder, while Sean Bouchard is also in the mix for a corner outfield spot.
All of this contributes to the fact that the Rockies will be forced to send someone to the minor leagues to start the year. The Rockies won't be competitive in the next couple of years, so why not maximize the value that either Toglia or Montero will possess and send them to a contender looking for a potential middle of the order bat this year.
Toglia and Montero are both still young enough, with enough club control that they could fetch some decent prospect value for a team that has done a good job of developing its farm in recent years. I would love to see the Rockies target some high upside pitching with strikeout potential if they did this.