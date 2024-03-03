3 Rockies players we'll be glad are gone in 2024 and 2 we wish stayed
With a lot of roster turnover this offseason, we say goodbye to a few players, though a couple of those goodbyes were more difficult.
By Tanner Vogt
Rockies player fans wish stayed: Brent Suter
There are so many reasons to like Brent Suter. Suter comes from a school that isn't typically known for producing solid baseball talent, Harvard University, but he showed that he is a very good pitcher. He also made his way to the big leagues as a 31st round pick, something that he should be commended for.
Suter is not just a good story, however, as he was one of the Rockies best pitchers in 2023. He figured out how to beat the thin Colorado air, with his funky delivery, throwing 69.1 innings with just a 3.38 ERA. Suter was one of the few bright spots in a rather gloomy 2023 season and many fans were pretty upset when it seemed that the Rockies showed virtually no interest in bringing him back (especially after not trading him at the deadline last year).
Suter also just seems like one of the glue guys in the clubhouse; he had a quirky, goofy personality that had to have been very important for a club that put together the worst season in franchise history. The Rockies bullpen will surely miss the tall lefty and his eccentric attitude both on the mound an in the dugout. Fans will miss his effectiveness and especially his Jim Carrey impersonations.