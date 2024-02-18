2 former Rockies the team will regret letting go of in 2024
With some serious question marks surrounding the pitching staff, the Rockies will regret letting these 2 pitchers walk for nothing.
By Tanner Vogt
One of the best Rockies pitchers in 2023, Brent Suter, heads home to Cincinnati on a low risk move
The Rockies were surprisingly able to claim Suter off of waivers from the Brewers after the 2022 season. Suter had spent eight years with the Brewers and had been a dependable swing man over his career. He had started to work more out of the bullpen later on, but he was a really good pitcher for them. In his eight years, he through 464 innings with just a 3.51 ERA in a very hitter friendly park. He was able to do this with his solid strikeout and walk numbers (7.7 K/9 and 2.2 BB/9). He also proved an ability to limit home runs in what is arguably the most hitter friendly park outside of Coors Field (1.2 HR/9). He built upon this with the Rockies throwing 69.1 innings with a 3.38 ERA and maintained his walk and strikeout ability (7.1 K/9 and 3.2 BB/9).
Suter is 34 years old and was certainly going to get a short-term contract. The Reds ended up pulling the trigger on him and he will prove to be a steal for a team that is on the brink of becoming a playoff team in a struggling division. The part that makes this so frustrating is that Suter signed for just $3M ($2.5M salary in 2024 with a $3.5M club options for 2025 that includes a $500k buyout). They also opted not to trade him at the 2023 deadline, leaving many fans confused. This is such a low risk move and for someone that was arguably the best arm in your bullpen for 2023, it just doesn't make sense to let him walk away.