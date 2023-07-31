3 players the Rockies could still trade before the deadline
With just 24 hours left until the MLB trade deadline, the Colorado Rockies are just getting started after last night's trade with the Los Angeles Angels where they moved on from C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk for two young minor league pitchers.
2. Brent Suter
With being in his final year of arbitration, Brent Suter is another bullpen rental piece the Rockies have to offer at the deadline. Suter, 33, spent most of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers and it might make all the sense in the world for the Rockies to potentially trade him back to his former team.
In his career, Suter holds a 3.43 ERA with 378 strikeouts. This year, he has been one of the brighter spots on the Rockies roster. Right now, he has a 4-0 record with a 2.79 ERA, a 1.16 WHIP in 48,1 innings pitched and 40 strikeouts on the year.
Suter is a valuable reliever who can perform well in high-pressure situations. Any team aiming to make the playoffs would benefit from this trade. While it would be ideal for the Brewers to bring him back, as they are currently competing with the Cincinnati Reds, other teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers, or even the Los Angeles Angels (who have traded with Suter's the Rockies twice this year) may be interested in acquiring him.