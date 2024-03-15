3 Rockies players fighting for their futures heading into the 2024 season
Time might not be on these 3 Rockies players' sides, who could be fighting for their future with the club heading into 2024.
By Tanner Vogt
In one of the most uninspiring seasons in franchise history, a season in which the Rockies lost over 100 games, there was hardly anyone that seemed like a guaranteed "holdover" to the 2024 roster. There were some youngsters like Tovar, Nolan Jones, and Brenton Doyle who impressed and earned a role, but there was not much else to be excited about.
A team littered with mediocre veterans like Randal Grichuk and C.J. Cron was destined to be a lackluster lineup; pair that with the sketchy pitching staff and fans were in for a long ride. A lot of fans were asking questions about the direction of the team. Who should be the manager? Who should be the GM? Will they embrace the rebuild or start spending some money to compete with the Dodgers, Giants, Padres and Diamondbacks? These are all questions that Rockies fans were asking themselves as it seemed like it was series loss after series loss.
As we progress into 2024, we know the team is in a full on rebuild. With few free agent additions, these team was set on letting the young talent prove themselves. We should see quite a bit of youth and prospect growth this year. With all of that, there are a few Rockies players running short on time; they may be in a make-or-break season, fighting for their future in the Mile High City.