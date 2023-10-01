3 replacements for Bud Black if the Rockies fire him fires him
With the season ending today, nobody in the Rockies organization should be safe. If they decide to move on from manager Bud Black this offseason, here are three potential replacements for him.
The 2023 season will without a doubt go down as the worst season in franchise history for the Colorado Rockies.
Earlier this week, the Rockies suffered their 100th loss of the season for the first time in franchise history.
This year has been a challenging one for the Rockies, injuries have decimated this team, they've had a lot of young players come up to the major league roster and to be honest, the fact of the matter is, they just haven't been a good baseball team.
When a team has the kind of season the Rockies did, change has to come. Whether that change comes from the front office, a change on the roster or even on the coaching staff. Something has to change.
Since taking over manager duties in 2017, Bud Black has only made the playoffs twice in 2017 and 2018. Since then, they have yet to even have a season above .500. With the playoffs set to begin this week, the Rockies will now go five straight years without a post season appearance.
Over the last two years, the city of Denver has been nothing but a winner as both the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets have won championships during this stretch. The future of football in Colorado is looking bright as both the Denver Broncos and Colorado University football are starting to look like teams who are on the rise. Both teams have created a change of scenery by acquiring head coaches Sean Payton and Deion Sanders and the culture in those locker rooms is quickly changing.
Right now, the Rockies record sits at 58-103 with one more game remaining which will be played later this afternoon. Despite having the worst season in franchise history, the Rockies still rank high in fan attendance as ESPN has them listed at 14 in all of baseball with an average attendance of 32,079 just ahead of the Rangers, Brewers, Twins, Diamondbacks, Orioles, Rays and Marlins who are postseason-bound.
Lets face it, being in a city that has this kind of continuous support and surrounded by other great winning teams should create pressure on the Rockies to win. The Monfort family owes it to the city of Denver by putting together a winning product on the baseball field.
While their are many directions the Rockies organization could go in to try and change this team to create a winning culture, I have to think the one move they might make this offseason is releasing Bud Black.
If the Rockies organization decides to move on from Black within the next couple of weeks, there are a few potential managers who could take over and make an immediate impact on this organization.