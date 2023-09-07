3 Reasons why September will be the most exciting part of the Rockies season
Looking ahead at why the month of September will be the most memorable part of 2023 for the Rockies.
2. September call ups
The message all year long in the Rockies' clubhouse has been "Let the kids play." The meaning of that message will take on another level in the month of September. The Rockies will have the opportunity to let some of their younger, more promising players play, giving fans a glimpse of their future. Colorado has a young team that has improved significantly, despite their record not reflecting it.
Before call-ups officially began, the Rockies were able to witness first baseman and corner outfielder Hunter Goodman make his MLB Debut after dominating in AAA.
Before being called up to the MLB roster, Goodman played in just 15 games for the Isotopes. During that stretch, he was on fire with a .371 batting average, nine home runs, 33 RBI's and an incredible OPS of 1.321. So far, he has not disappointed on the MLB roster as he's slashing .323/.371/.855.
The Rockies still have a number of other prospects we could see this month including a couple of pitchers they traded for before the trade deadline including Mason Albright and Victor Vodnik who I think have a great shot at making next year's roster.