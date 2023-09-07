3 Reasons why September will be the most exciting part of the Rockies season
Looking ahead at why the month of September will be the most memorable part of 2023 for the Rockies.
In the city of Denver, the 2023 baseball season might've felt longer then usual due to the recent success of the Colorado Avalanche and the Denver Nuggets. Heck, even the Denver Broncos have a lot of buzz and optimism surrounding them right now.
Unfortunately, on the streets of 20th and Blake, the dog days of summer have felt longer than usual as the 2023 Rockies season is one to forget. The team has a record of 51-88 and is projected to lose 100 games for the first time in franchise history.
With the season coming to a close and the Rockies on an off day today, I decided to look into why the month of Sept. will be one that could be remembered.
1. The opportunity to spoil someone else's season
With just 23 games remaining on the schedule, the Rockies will have the opportunity to play spoiler this year as the Rockies remaining schedule is against teams who are all playoff contenders this year.
The message in Colorado this month is to play and have fun.
Aside from playing against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins this month, every team the Rockies play this month is almost not guaranteed a spot at the playoffs this year.
Teams like San Diego, San Francisco, or even the Chicago Cubs are now starting to find themselves in must-win series as the season is quickly coming to a close. As these teams take a look at their calendar, they are all noticing that they play the Rockies this month. For them, this may be a sigh of relief. For Colorado, all of these games should put a chip on their shoulder.
Spoiling another team's season could be something that could really help a team put things together and build momentum heading into next season.