3 players the Rockies could still trade before the deadline
With just 24 hours left until the MLB trade deadline, the Colorado Rockies are just getting started after last night's trade with the Los Angeles Angels where they moved on from C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk for two young minor league pitchers.
3. Jurickson Profar
With Grichuk officially off the market, the Rockies only have one more outfielder they could move on from at this year's deadline. Jurickson Profar is another veteran corner outfielder who could be another rental piece to any team looking to add another corner outfielder.
Recently, the Yankees appeared to be interested in making a deal with the Rockies for Grichuk but unfortunately for them, the Angels ended up winning the Grichuk sweepstakes. With that being said, the Rockies could look into dealing Profar too the Yankees and it might not be an expensive rental for New York as Profar is not having the most productive year.
Profar's performance this season has been lackluster with a slash line of .243/.325/.373, seven home runs, and 21 doubles. However, it's worth noting that in 2020, he had a solid batting average of .278/.343/.428 with 17 doubles, four home runs, and 25 RBI's in a shortened 60-game season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Perhaps a change of scenery could help him regain his form as he was once a fairly consistent hitter.
The opportunity for the Yankees to acquire Profar might be a shot well worth it as I mentioned earlier, he would most likely be listed as a cheap asking price followed by being featured on a team-friendly contract that is only $7.75 million. New York has also been a place for veteran hitters to revive their careers as the ballpark dimensions work in favor of hitters.