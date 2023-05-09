3 players the Rockies could move on from to bring back Yonathan Daza
3. Alan Trejo
One name on this list that catches my attention is Alan Trejo. He used to be a regular shortstop player from Southern California, but since the emergence of Ezequiel Tovar, he has been splitting time at second base with Harold Castro. He mainly has seen action again against left-handed pitchers now, so his playing time has become less regular.
Trejo's journey to the Major League roster began when he was selected by the Rockies in the 16th round of the 2017 draft from San Diego State. Despite facing challenges, he persevered and made it to the big leagues. During the previous season, Trejo moved between the Isotopes and Rockies rosters. In AAA, he had an impressive performance with an average of .296, 20 doubles, 52 RBIs, and 16 home runs. On the Rockies roster, he maintained a batting average of .271 while recording six doubles and 17 RBIs.
His batting performance has been consistently impressive, but his defensive skills are equally noteworthy. He consistently makes highlight-reel plays, making him a valuable asset to the infield. Additionally, his versatility to play multiple positions, including third base, shortstop, and second base, further cements his importance to the team's roster.
Trejo's performance on the field has not been at his peak recently. His current batting average of .250, along with five doubles and eight RBIs, may result in him being moved down from the major league roster at some point in the season and the likelihood of him being sent back to the minor leagues could be pretty high, primarily due to the fact that he can be optioned without any risk of losing him.
If the Rockies find themselves in a situation where they have to remove a player from the 40-man roster and require a batter, it is possible that Daza may be called up while Trejo could be sent down to AAA.
Prediction: Optioned to AAA Albuquerque Isotopes