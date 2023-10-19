3 of the biggest mistakes that doomed the Rockies in 2023
3 of the biggest mistakes that took a toll on the Rockies 2023 season
1. Lack of pitching
This year, the Rockies featured a six-man rotation that wasn't necessarily the best rotation in baseball but also wasn't the worst as it featured names like Germán Márquez, Kyle Freeland, Peter Lambert, Antonio Senzatela, Jose Urena, Austin Gomber, and Ryan Feltner.
One by one, all six of these pitchers went down with injuries.
Of course, injuries did not play any favors for the Rockies in 2023. While Gomber and Freeland pitched consistently for Colorado last year, they were not able to finish the year healthy as both were on the injured list when it was all said and done.
While Colorado made attempts to bolster their rotation by calling up young pitchers from the farm system or on the wavier wire like when they claimed Chase Anderson from the Tampa Bay Rays, the fact of the matter is, moves like this does not salvage an injury-depleted rotation.
Addressing the struggles of pitching for the Rockies was a topic that the team was well aware of before the year began as general manager Bill Schmidt came out publicly and admitted the Rockies were doing everything they could to acquire pitching last offseason.
Unfortunately for them, while they would entice some pitchers last offseason, they would not get any to bite and were left with the situation that was the 2023 Rockies.