2 former Rockies the team will regret letting go of in 2024
With some serious question marks surrounding the pitching staff, the Rockies will regret letting these 2 pitchers walk for nothing.
By Tanner Vogt
As the pitchers and catchers report for the beginning of the 2024 Spring Training period, there are some new faces (many of them are youngsters). There are also a lot of veterans on the club that will look to guide this youthful group through a rebuild while some are simultaneously trying to rebuild their value in hopes of scoring another payday.
The Rockies certainly won't be making moves to contend this year, but they did take a couple of shots on some potential rebound candidates that could lead a young group. Coming into the offseason, the Rockies lack of pitching depth was obvious. They ended up adding veterans Cal Quantrill and Dakota Hudson, also bringing back Denver native, Ty Blach.
This offseason, the Rockies weren't expected to make any big splashes, giving way to some prospects that have recently debuted. They could come to regret missing out on a few solid free agents. They also didn't have a lot of free agents they were going to have to try and retain, a lot of their higher-end talent is still under club control for quite a bit longer. With that being said, the Rockies had a couple of free agents that they will come to regret letting go; one of them was one of the Rockies better pitchers last year, while another has flashed some strikeout potential for a team seriously lacking in that department.