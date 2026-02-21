Brenton Doyle's big day propels Rockies to first Cactus League victory

Colorado's everyday center fielder Brenton Doyle had himself a day as Colorado notched their first Cactus League victory.

Doyle singled to right on the very first pitch of the game, then followed up with a bases-loaded double in his second at-bat that plated three runs on a changeup left hanging over the middle of the plate from D'backs pitcher Zane Russell.

In his third and final at-bat of the afternoon before getting replaced by Drew Avans, Alfred Morillo left a cutter right down the middle to him. Doyle jumped all over it, sending the ball to left field for his second double of the afternoon.

News and notes from Colorado's 11-6 win over Arizona

Rockies starting pitcher Tanner Gordon was sharp in his lone inning of work, allowing just one hit while striking out three.

Rockies second baseman Adael Amador, who will be fighting for a starting spot at second base, hit Colorado's first home run of the spring off Morillo—a 374-foot shot.

Rockies infielder Ryan Ritter joined in on the hit parade, going 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI, and two runs scored.

Rockies No. 14 prospect Gabriel Hughes turned in a solid two-inning performance, allowing one unearned run on one hit while striking out two batters.

Rockies No. 2 prospect Charlie Condon started in right field today, going 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. He had one plate appearance in yesterday's loss, and it resulted in a hit-by-pitch.

Rockies No. 13 prospect Carson Palmquist threw a scoreless inning of relief in the seventh, allowing one walk and striking out one batter.

Colorado racked up 13 hits as a team after managing just three yesterday.

Colorado returns to action tomorrow afternoon at 1:05pm MST when they face the Texas Rangers.