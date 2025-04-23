Three of the most historic games in Coors Field's 30 years

The 30th birthday celebration for Coors Field is coming this weekend. And while the struggling Colorado Rockies are on the road in Kansas City through Thursday, the excitement for Saturday’s big day is building.

Coors Field has seen plenty of awesome moments over the years, and is honestly one of the best venues in Major League Baseball. The stadium, which will be celebrated this Saturday afternoon when the Rockies host the Reds, has really stood the test of time, and remains one of the most fun, and scenic venues in the country.

Of course, it’s also been home to some exciting baseball over the years. And as we get ready to honor Coors this weekend, here’s three of my favorite moments in Coors history.

3. Ubaldo Jimenez no no

On April 17, 2010, one of the Rockies’ most celebrated pitchers ever had his most magical moments of his career. Ubaldo Jimenez threw his first career no hitter in a Rockies’ 4-0 win over the Atlanta Braves. In a hitter’s ballpark, a no-hitter was, and still is a huge accomplishment.

2. Game 3

No one in Colorado will ever forget 2007. The Rockies had finally made the World Series, and Game 3 was the first World Series Game ever played at Coors. On Oct. 27, the Rockies lost 10-5 to the Red Sox and would be swept a night later, however, it was still an exciting an emotional time for the expansion franchise and its fans to see October baseball in the Mile High City.

1. Bichette walks it off to make Denver history

There may have been more meaningful games played over the years at Coors Field. However, nothing will top the first game ever played in the new stadium. The Rockies christened their new stadium on April 26, 1995, and in a 14-inning marathon with the New York Mets, Dante Bichette, one of the greatest Rockies ever, fittingly hit a walk-off homer to give the Rox their first win in their historic new stadium in downtown Denver.