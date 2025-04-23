So close: Three takeaways from the Rockies' extra-inning loss to the Royals

The Colorado Rockies came oh so close to putting back-to-back wins together for the first time this season. However, the Kansas City Royals had other ideas.

Tuesday night in K.C., the Rockies watched helplessly as the Royals scored a walk-off win in the bottom of the 11th inning. The 4-3 loss dropped the Rockies to 4-18 on the season, ahead of Wednesday game.

Colorado’s offense continued to struggle as the Rockies scored just three runs and had six hits. And while Jacob Stallings three-run double in the ninth inning may have given Colorado a chance to win, the Royals tied the game in the ninth as Tyler Kinley Seth Halvorsen blew a save opportunity, and the Royals would finish things off two innings later.

Colorado will meet Kansas City again Wednesday with a 5:50 M.D.T, first pitch. German Marquez will start for the Rockies, who have two more chances to win in Kansas City.

Before Wednesday night’s game, here’s three takeaways from Tuesday’s heartbreaking loss.

Same old story for the offense

Stallings came up clutch for the Rockies, who trailed 2-0 going into the ninth inning. But, in total, the offense was bad yet again. The Rockies struck out seven times and were just 1-of-7 with runners in scoring position. It’s been that way all season for Colorado and it bit the Rockies again Tuesday night.

Bullpen crumbles

The Rockies bullpen had been good in recent days. Yet, Halvorsen blew a save against the Royals, and Tyler Kinley faltered in the 11th inning. The bullpen had been a strength for the Rockies in recent games, especially Kinley, but, the fate of the Rockies’ pen reared its ugly head in K.C.

Hard luck for Feltner

Ryan Feltner has easily been the Rockies best starter. But he has little to show for it. He was outstanding on Tuesday night, going seven innings, allowing just three hits and one run, while striking out four. Feltner has pretty much pitched like that all season, but, he’s had little help, and that was the case again Tuesday night.