Yanquiel Fernandez to represent the Rockies in the NL Futures game
In the month of July, the world of baseball becomes complete chaos because of events like the MLB All Star Game, the Home Run Derby, and the chaos of the MLB Trade Deadline. Aside from those three events, we also have the MLB Futures game, where some of the most promising and talented young players in baseball will be demonstrating their skills and potential, proving why they are the future of the sport.
For the Colorado Rockies, it was announced that Yanqueil Fernandez will be representing the Colorado Rockies and has earned a nod as a starting outfielder.
Fernandez, was originally signed by the Rockies in 2019 as an international prospect out of Cuba. He is only 20 years old and measures out at 6'2", 198 pounds and is projected to arrive in the big leagues in 2025.
Fernandez has made impressive progress within the Rockies minor league organization this year, advancing from low A ball to the AA team, the Hartford Yard Goats.
In the minors this year, Fernandez has hit .313/.351/.591 with 19 home uns, 73 RBI's, 15 doubles, three triples with an on OPS of .942.
Coming into this season, Fernandez was ranked as the Rockies number three prospect overall in the farm system and has proven why all year long.
In the past, the Rockies have featured plenty of young bright players in the futures game, such as, Nolan Arenado, Troy Tulowitzki, and Trevor Story.
The Futures game is scheduled to be played on July 8. at T-Mobile Park in Seattle Washington and will begin at 7:00 PM ET and available to be streamed on Sirius XM and Peacock.