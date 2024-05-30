Will Ryan McMahon get the All-Star nod in 2024?
It's that time of year again—the grills are fired up, the smells of hamburgers and hot dogs are in the air, and baseball season is in full swing. As we get closer to July for the All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas, let's look at a player who has had an impressive season for the Rockies and might finally earn his spot on the All-Star Game roster.
Ryan McMahon's 2024 season has been nothing short of extraordinary. While his defense continues to be terrific at third base, McMahon has made good strides in his offensive production to match those efforts. Throughout his career, McMahon has been a high-strikeout player and that will likely continue moving forward. McMahon's strikeout rate in 2024 is 25.6%, down from 31.6% last year, and his walk rate has improved slightly from 10.8% to 11.3%. His on-base percentage has increased significantly from .322 last year to .369 this year, leading all NL third basemen. Rockies beat reporter Thomas Harding talked with McMahon about reducing strikeouts during spring training a few months ago.
""For me, shorter,” McMahon said. “You’ve heard me say that plenty of times, but I really want to cut down on my swings and misses. I’ve done a good job so far and it’s something I’ll try to keep moving forward."- Thomas Harding via MLB.com
Alec Bohm of the Phillies and McMahon lead National League third basemen in several offensive categories, including batting average, runs batted in, and hits. Let's not forget that McMahon currently leads all NL third basemen in home runs with 10.
Ryan McMahon's leadership and performance on the field have provided stability and mentorship to a younger Rockies squad. If he continues to perform well at the plate and excel defensively at third base, there's no reason he shouldn't be selected as an All-Star in 2024. His season thus far has been a testament to his hard work.