Who are the last 5 Rockies players to have 100 RBI's in a single season?
While it's only been a year since a member on the Rockies has hit 100 RBI's in a season, 2023 has been a brutal year for the Rockies. It's time to take a look at what members of the Rockies have hit 100 RBI's in a single season.
5. Carlos González
Featured in a massive blockbuster trade for veteran outfielder Matt Holliday, Carlos González became an incredible player for the Rockies from 2009-2018. During his time with the Rockies, González became a three time All-Star, three time Gold Glove Winner, two time Silver Slugger and the 2010 NL Batting Champion.
In 2016, Gonzalez hit 100 RBI's for the Rockies with 25 home runs, 42 doubles, a .298 batting average, and a .855 OPS.
González would play his final season for the Rockies in 2018 and would then go on to play for Cleveland and the Cubs in 2019. González would then go on and retire in 2020 after being released from a minor league deal with the Seattle Mariners.