Who are the last 5 Rockies players to have 100 RBI's in a single season?
While it's only been a year since a member on the Rockies has hit 100 RBI's in a season, 2023 has been a brutal year for the Rockies. It's time to take a look at what members of the Rockies have hit 100 RBI's in a single season.
4. Charlie Blackmon
Charlie Blackmon also known as Chuck Nazty had an incredible season in 2017 for the Rockies. For the second time in his career, he was selected as an All-Star and was awarded a Silver Slugger and was also crowned as the NL batting champion while leading the NL in triples.
2017 was arguably the best season Blackmon has ever had in his career as he produced a total of 104 RBI's followed by a .331 batting average, 37 home runs, 35 doubles and 14 triples.
Blackmon still remains part of the Rockies roster today and is still contributes to the lineup. This year, Blackmon is hitting .281 with 31 RBI's, seven home runs, 15 doubles and four triples.