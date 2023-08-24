Who are the last 5 Rockies players to have 100 RBI's in a single season?
While it's only been a year since a member on the Rockies has hit 100 RBI's in a season, 2023 has been a brutal year for the Rockies. It's time to take a look at what members of the Rockies have hit 100 RBI's in a single season.
2. Nolan Arenado
A name that should come as no suprise on this list is iconic former third baseman Nolan Arenado. Originally drafted by the Rockies in the second round of the 2009 MLB Draft. He would later go on to make his MLB debut for the Rockies in 2013.
From 2015-2019, Arenado hit at least 100 RBI's for the Rockies. In 2019, Arenado had an incredible year for the Rockies. Despite not receiving his fifth straight Silver Slugger, Arenado had an incredible year in Colorado. He finished the season with a batting average of .315 with a .962 OPS. He also went on to hit 41 home runs for the Rockies in 2019 and 118 RBI's.
Arenado was unfortunately traded by the Rockies in a blockbuster deal that sent him to the St. Louis Cardinals just weeks before spring training. Despite a struggling year for the Cardinals, Arenado remains one of the bright spots on the roster as the veteran is hitting .283 with 26 home runs, 87 RBIs's and a .838 OPS.