Where does Ezequiel Tovar rank among Rockies' rookies greats at shortstop?
Ezequiel Tovar has had a rookie season worth comparing to the best rookie seasons by a shortstop in Rockies' history. Let's see where his year fits in.
3. Troy Tulowitzki
And finally we come to Troy Tulowitzki's 2007 rookie year, which is unquestionably the best in Rockies' history.
Tulo came in 2nd in Rookie of the Year voting, narrowly missing out on taking home the award to Ryan Braun. Tulowitzki could have just as easily won, and if you look at his 6.8 bWAR versus Braun's 2.0 maybe should have won, but Braun had more home runs and better slugging, which voters drool over and likely nabbed him the hardware.
Regardless, Tulowitzki's year was spectacular. He hit .291/.359/.479 with a 109 OPS+, 24 home runs, 99 RBI, 104 runs, 177 hits, and led the league by posting a outrageous 3.9 dWAR, which was a full 1.1 higher than 2nd place Robinson Canó. He did everything.
And who can forget his unassisted triple play, one of his many highlights that year?
There you have it. Tovar, Story, and Tulo. Our top 3 shortstop rookies in Rockies' history. All unique in their own way, but all great seasons. That's a list that would make anybody proud to be part of.