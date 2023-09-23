Where does Ezequiel Tovar rank among Rockies' rookies greats at shortstop?
Ezequiel Tovar has had a rookie season worth comparing to the best rookie seasons by a shortstop in Rockies' history. Let's see where his year fits in.
2. Trevor Story
Trevor Story comes in second on our list with his 2016 campaign.
Story had a wonderful all-around rookie season, lead by a great year at the plate with a 122 OPS+ and .909 OPS. His 27 home runs and 2.0 dWAR led all rookies that year and was 14th in the entire league.
Story could not have been hotter to start his MLB career, homering in his first 3 games, becoming the first player since 1900 to do so. Story's start and rookie season were something to behold.