Veterans on the Rockies who had a bounce back month of May
Jurickson Profar
It's evident that Profar has had an impressive resurgence this month while playing for the Rockies. During the offseason, he inked a one-year $7.75 million deal with the team after spending the previous three seasons with the San Diego Padres. Profar had a strong performance last year, tallying 15 home runs, 58 RBI's, and 36 doubles.
In April, it appeared that he was falling short in meeting the expectations set by himself and the Rockies for 2023. He was hitting .219/.300/.344, with only 10 RBI hits, 21 hits, and a team-high of 25 strikeouts. However, he made a significant improvement midway through May. By the end of the month, Profar had become a .269/.343/452 hitter with two home runs, 12 RBI hits, and nine doubles. He also managed to reduce his strikeouts to a total of just 15.
Profar has emerged as one of the top hitters in the Rockies team, displaying a remarkable level of energy that has left fans brimming with hope for the upcoming month of June.