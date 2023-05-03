Ty Blach has become outrighted by Rockies for the second time
Shortly after a 3-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers last night, Colorado Rockies left-handed pitcher Ty Blach has officially become outrighted from the roster.
Blach who is a Denver native was signed by the Rockies last season on a Minor League deal and spent time up and down from the Minors to the Major League roster.
On April 29. the Rockies made the decision to designate him for assignment. As a result, he was ultimately outrighted from the organization. It's worth noting that this is the second instance in his career where he has been outrighted by the Rockies.
As per Danielle Allentuck from the Denver Gazette, Blach will be returning to the Rockies organization and will be joining the AAA Albuquerque Isotopes after clearing waivers. In his last six games, he has pitched for a total of 11 innings with an ERA of 8.18 and four strikeouts.
In 2012, he was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the fifth round of the draft. He quickly became a highly regarded prospect within the organization and was ranked in the top five in 2017. Unfortunately, during his time in the big leagues, he has struggled to maintain a low ERA.
Blach has spent time between the Giants, Orioles and Rockies organizations during his eleven-year career in professional baseball.