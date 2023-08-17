Two potential Rockies free agents who should come back and one who should not
Looking ahead at what future free agents the Rockies should resign and not resign for the 2024 offseason.
3. Jurickson Profar
To say the Jurickson Profar experiment has been successful is an understatement. The former top 2012 MLB prospect has had his fare share of struggles in Colorado.
In the offseason, Profar signed a $7.75 Million contract with the Rockies after spending the last three years in San Diego.
This year, the Rockies had hoped to use Profar as a leadoff hitter and relied on him to perform well in critical moments. However, only one of those expectations has been met as Profar has consistently served as a leadoff hitter but has yet to be the clutch hitter we have seen in the past.
Profar has a slash line of .241/.322/.369 with 39 RBI's eight home runs and has struck out 80 times already and is on pace to strike out at least 100 times this year.
With the emergence of Brenton Doyle, Nolan Jones, and, a young Zac Veen waiting to make his major league debut next season, the Rockies should be encouraged to stick with their young core of players who will look to lead the organization back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.