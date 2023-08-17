Two potential Rockies free agents who should come back and one who should not
Looking ahead at what future free agents the Rockies should resign and not resign for the 2024 offseason.
2. German Marquez
Coming into this season, expectations were at an all-time high for starting pitcher German Marquez. Marquez, 28, was entering the final year of a five-year $43 Million contract that he signed in 2019 at the age of 24.
After pitching in just four games for the Rockies, Marquez's season abruptly came to an end as the eight-year veteran right-handed pitcher suffered an elbow injury which led to Tommy John Surgery.
This year, the Rockies offense and bullpen has been the strength of the team, unfortunately, the starting pitching has been horrendous. The starting rotation in Colorado does not have a starting pitcher who has below a 4.00 ERA and will likely only have one ten-game winner as Austin Gomber has started to find resurrection in his career. To make matters worse, the Rockies are without a true ace of the staff.
Going into the offseason, the Rockies need to be serious about finding quality starting pitching if they want to even make an attempt at the wild card next season. Keeping Marquez should be a no-brainer for Colorado given the success that he has had in Coors Field and coming into this year as the ace of the staff.
The opportunity to resign Marquez could be great for both sides as he is coming off a major injury in a contract year, it could be likely he won't receive a long term deal as team's might be hesistant to take a chance on him. The Rockies however could offer Marquez a one year prove it deal and could potentially lock him up for a long term extension mid way through the 2024 season.